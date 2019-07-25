UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad To Deploy Extra Flights For Hajj Season

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:45 PM

Etihad to deploy extra flights for Hajj season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will deploy additional flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia to facilitate the movement of thousands of pilgrims during the Hajj season.

The airline will operate 15 extra flights between 28th July and 25th August to transport pilgrims to Medina.

Etihad will also operate six charter flights dedicated to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Zayed Foundation and Abu Dhabi police. The outbound flights will operate from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah and Medina between 1st and 5th August, with return flights scheduled for 16th and 17th August.

Houssam Weiss, Head of UAE Sales at Etihad Airways, said, "Etihad has been operating Hajj flights since 2007 and we remain committed to providing our additional services during this important season for the Muslim world.

In total, we carried approximately 300,000 pilgrims to the city of Mecca to perform Hajj.

"We aim to help our guests to complete this once-in-a-lifetime religious journey with ease and peace of mind. This year we expect approximately 25,000 Hajj travellers on our flights, with most originating in Australia, Pakistan, Morocco, United Kingdom, India and Indonesia, travelling via our Abu Dhabi hub."

To facilitate the Hajj travel experience, Etihad will assign a dedicated staff and check-in counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport to ensure a seamless ground experience. Extra provisions will be made inflight by the cabin crew to meet pilgrims’ requirements.

On return flights from Saudi Arabia, Etihad Airways will permit Hajj pilgrims to carry a five-litre container of Zamzam water free of charge and will provide extra care for its handling.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Police Australia Hajj Water Mecca UAE Jeddah Abu Dhabi Medina Indonesia United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Morocco Hub July August Muslim From Airport

Recent Stories

India seeks release of crew from UK tanker seized ..

8 minutes ago

Shafiq Afridi, independent MPA, announces joining ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission Takes Greece, Spain to EU Cour ..

8 minutes ago

Belgium hits all-time high temperature of 40.6 Cel ..

9 minutes ago

New Controller BISE Peshawar assumes charge

9 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for providing jobs to youth: Min ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.