Etihad Water and Electricity unveils new corporate identity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) unveiled its new corporate and brand identity at a ceremony set against the backdrop of the Etihad Golf Championship. The new identity signifies a milestone in the Company’s strategic journey, charting a path towards a future enriched with community empowerment and innovation.

It underscores the Company’s commitment to providing outstanding quality services, fostering industrial and economic growth, and supporting sustainable development efforts in the Northern Emirates.

The Company’s new logo, featuring its name in blue and orange, symbolises the fluidity and dynamism with which it delivers its essential services to the public.

The ceremony was attended by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the EtihadWE Board, H.H. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler’s Court. Other dignitaries included EtihadWE board members, Emirates Investment Authority Board members, Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, senior company officials, and a large contingent of employees.

The event began with remarks from Suhail Al Mazrouei, who commended EtihadWE’s leadership and the team for their strategic transformation efforts.

He highlighted the Company’s continued progress towards achieving its strategic goals, and the visionary leadership’s commitment to providing best-in-class services, optimal resource allocation, and business expansion.

He also emphasised the Company’s significant achievements in recent years, especially in empowerment and Emiratisation, noting that across the Company, UAE nationals make up 80 percent of the workforce and 70 percent of leadership roles, with women accounting for 56% of the workforce.

Following his speech, a drone show illuminated the skies above Al Zorah Golf Club, depicting the evolution of the utility entity established over fifty years ago. The drone show culminated in the unveiling the logo symbolising its dynamic new corporate identity.

The event featured a special ceremony where the Chairman of the Board, Abdullah Jassim bin Kalban, Vice Chairman, and Yousif Al Ali, CEO, honoured several strategic partners for their pivotal roles in the event’s success. These partners included Ajman’s Department of Tourism Development, Umm Al Quwain's Department of Tourism and Antiquities, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and Al Zorah Golf Club.