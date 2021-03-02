UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad WE Lists ‘Mina Al Arab’ And ‘Al Dana’ In Its Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Etihad Water and Electricity has listed the projects of Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Dana in Dibba Fujairah in its initiative to support the investment and tourism sector.

The initiative was launched in June 2020, and since then it sought to include a group of the most important projects in the Northern Emirates in it.

The initiative allows the benefit from an exemption of up to 85 percent for hotels and commercial centres, and 80 percent for residential complexes from the total connection fees, as they are replaced by the network usage fee with the monthly consumption bill.

Through this initiative, Etihad WE seeks to contribute to reducing the financial burdens on the industrial and tourism sectors, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as that the stability of these sectors contributes to achieving the desired integration to sustain the national economy.

