Etihad Welcomes Its Latest A350
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Etihad Airways has welcomed its sixth A350 to its growing fleet. The aircraft arrived this weekend following a successful delivery flight from Toulouse, France.
Renowned for its sustainability, the A350 stands out as one of the most efficient wide-body jets, with 25 percent lower CO2 emissions and a 50 percent smaller noise footprint compared to earlier-generation aircraft.
The long-range of the A350-1000 makes it a versatile aircraft for Etihad’s fleet. This summer, Etihad will begin operating the A350 to Atlanta, its newest and sixth gateway into North America and one of 16 new routes Etihad is launching this year.
