UrduPoint.com

Etihad, ZHO Mark Emirati Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

Etihad, ZHO mark Emirati Women&#039;s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Etihad is celebrating Emirati Women's Day with a series of events to highlight this year's theme, "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years," in line with the UAE’s 50th anniversary year.

The airline announced a new collaboration with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) to establish a chocolate factory for people of determination. Women from ZHO will be trained by Etihad’s professional chefs from Etihad Catering to operate the factory and hand make chocolate.

Etihad will help establish the facility by providing the machinery and funding the ingredients for the first year of production, in addition to promoting the chocolate.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Vice President Medical Services and Corporate Social Responsibility, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "This project will play an important role in empowering women of determination and creating opportunities in the community.

The goal of Etihad’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee is to support the community through opportunity creation, training and development.

In addition, and under its existing agreement with the Emirati Red Crescent, Etihad will launch a new project with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts, to empower and support underprivileged women through the production of sustainable crafts. Etihad will provide non-stock products and recycled materials to Al Ghadeer which can be repurposed into hand crafted objects and sold.

The project will help hundreds of women and families with additional income resource.

Etihad has been working in cooperation with Emirates Red Crescent for the past six years, collaborating on various initiatives, including projects to empower women and children, as well as working with Sheikha Fatima fund for refugee women, Grace Conservations and Al Ghadeer organisations.

Related Topics

UAE Women From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Bulgaria Mobilizes 700 Soldiers to Secure Borders ..

Bulgaria Mobilizes 700 Soldiers to Secure Borders Against Migrants - Defense Min ..

9 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks attention of UN towards human rights ..

AJK PM seeks attention of UN towards human rights abuses in IIOJK

9 minutes ago
 FESCO's online portal for new electricity meter is ..

FESCO's online portal for new electricity meter is fully activated

9 minutes ago
 FUU offers BS/MS admissions fro fall semester

FUU offers BS/MS admissions fro fall semester

9 minutes ago
 Anti-smoking clinic established at DHQ

Anti-smoking clinic established at DHQ

10 minutes ago
 Taliban Spokesman Not Ruling Out IS Involvement in ..

Taliban Spokesman Not Ruling Out IS Involvement in Kabul Airport Blasts

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.