ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Etihad is celebrating Emirati Women's Day with a series of events to highlight this year's theme, "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years," in line with the UAE’s 50th anniversary year.

The airline announced a new collaboration with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) to establish a chocolate factory for people of determination. Women from ZHO will be trained by Etihad’s professional chefs from Etihad Catering to operate the factory and hand make chocolate.

Etihad will help establish the facility by providing the machinery and funding the ingredients for the first year of production, in addition to promoting the chocolate.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Vice President Medical Services and Corporate Social Responsibility, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "This project will play an important role in empowering women of determination and creating opportunities in the community.

The goal of Etihad’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee is to support the community through opportunity creation, training and development.

In addition, and under its existing agreement with the Emirati Red Crescent, Etihad will launch a new project with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts, to empower and support underprivileged women through the production of sustainable crafts. Etihad will provide non-stock products and recycled materials to Al Ghadeer which can be repurposed into hand crafted objects and sold.

The project will help hundreds of women and families with additional income resource.

Etihad has been working in cooperation with Emirates Red Crescent for the past six years, collaborating on various initiatives, including projects to empower women and children, as well as working with Sheikha Fatima fund for refugee women, Grace Conservations and Al Ghadeer organisations.