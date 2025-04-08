EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) continues its efforts in supporting the UAE Government’s “Zero Government Bureaucracy” programme through the implementation of nearly 50 targeted initiatives aimed at simplifying procedures, accelerating service delivery, and enhancing the customer experience with greater ease and flexibility.

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, stated that the package of initiatives adopted by the company represents a qualitative leap in the service delivery system, noting that the focus is on reducing procedures, speeding up service provision, and enhancing digital transformation in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the directives of the UAE Government.

He explained that the company has succeeded in reducing the steps required to connect services from 13 to just 8, through process automation, the use of artificial intelligence for automatic approvals, and the adoption of electronic billing systems, which has contributed to improving execution efficiency and ensuring operational accuracy.

He pointed out that joint coordination efforts with government entities such as Civil Defence and Free Zones have facilitated the acquisition of necessary approvals for commercial and infrastructure projects, thereby accelerating the implementation of vital developments.

As part of enhancing the customer experience, the company launched several digital projects, including smart meters that enable consumption tracking, leak detection, and service restoration upon payment, in addition to flexible electronic payment platforms such as Apple Pay and Tabby, and a real-time emergency tracking system through the smart application.

The company also developed an AI-powered technical support system in multiple languages and an online appointment booking system to reduce unscheduled visits and improve service efficiency. Additionally, agreements have been signed with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, local municipalities, and TAS’HEEL offices to facilitate the submission of required documents.

In support of sustainability, the company launched the “Early Connection Initiative,” along with initiatives to support the agricultural sector in the Northern Emirates and improve water and electricity distribution efficiency, in alignment with its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Al Ali affirmed that the company remains committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement through strategic partnerships, advanced technologies, and ongoing performance evaluation—strengthening Etihad Water and Electricity’s role as a key contributor to the development of the UAE’s vital utilities sector.