Etisalat Acquires Cyber Security Specialist Firm 'Help AG'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:15 PM

Etisalat acquires cyber security specialist firm 'Help AG'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) Etisalat announced that it has completed the acquisition of Help AG, a privately held regional company specialising in the delivery of cyber security solutions and services.

Prompted by a clear synergy, this acquisition sees the integration of the cyber security capabilities of both companies to create the region’s strongest cyber security unit augmenting Etisalat Digital’s portfolio of digital security. services.

This development enables Etisalat Digital established lines of business - comprising the Cloud, internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics - to become more robust and resilient against modern day cyber threats. With its business and technological leadership and flexible business models, the company is uniquely positioned to create added value for its customers and business partners.

Commenting on the acquisition, Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer at Etisalat, said, "Help AG has established itself as the region’s trusted security advisor. With cyber security playing a fundamental role in all aspects of digital business today, this acquisition fits perfectly into our strategy of being a key enabler of secure, seamless and effective digital transformation for our customers. We have full trust and confidence that Help AG’s leadership will effectively add value to our security portfolio and amplify the cyber security capabilities of our clients."

