Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for frontline professionals and volunteers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) Etisalat and du announced plans to roll out special offers developed with the support of the Frontline Heroes Office to help frontline professionals nationwide stay connected to family and friends at home and abroad while protecting the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE telecommunications providers have been actively collaborating with government partners to help schools, businesses and residents across the country stay connected from the earliest days of the pandemic. This included expanding network bandwidth and providing free services to improve access to distance learning, as well as programs to help businesses and their employees more effectively stay productive and safe whilst working from home.

Now the companies are providing special support to UAE frontline heroes such as increased access to international calling and data services for their frontline hero customers. The Etisalat and du offers are endorsed by the Frontline Heroes Office for providing national support to UAE frontline professionals to help them overcome specific challenges they face while serving the country.

Etisalat stated that it understands the value of staying connected to family and friends during this critical period, more importantly when it comes to the emotional health and wellbeing of our frontline heroes. "Day after day, these heroes of the UAE are selflessly putting their own health and safety at risk to protect us," the company said, adding, it has an obligation to actively contribute, together with the Frontline Heroes Office, to champion and support our frontline professionals during this time.

Similarly, du stated, "It believes in the tremendous efforts that frontline workers are making to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect us and our loved ones. As such, the company is committed to be working alongside the Frontline Heroes Office to provide the nation’s heroes with the support they require to continue fulfilling their roles and responsibilities to the best of their ability.

"

The Frontline Heroes Office was established in July 2020 by decree of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is under the direction of the Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The office is mandated to listen and respond to the challenges and priorities of the UAE’s frontline professionals, implement short-term and long-term solutions to directly address those challenges, as well as ensure those who sacrifice and put themselves at risk to protect the people of the UAE are nationally recognized and celebrated.

All frontline professionals included in the Frontline Heroes Office’s official Registry will be eligible to sign up for the new Etisalat and du offers. The Registry was created to collate data from people on the frontline which was provided directly by entities at the Federal and emirate level involved in the pandemic response, including those entities under the umbrella of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and licenced healthcare facilities in every emirate. It covers the full spectrum of UAE citizens and expatriates who have put themselves on the frontline in service to the country, including healthcare practitioners, police, essential service providers, crisis managers, security and emergency service providers, humanitarian agencies, sterilization personnel and volunteers.

People working on the frontline supporting the UAE’s response to COVID-19 should check with their employers to confirm that they are registered with the Frontline Heroes Office. Once the offers are launched in due course, those who are eligible can contact Etisalat or du to find out more.