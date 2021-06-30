UrduPoint.com
Etisalat Announces Plans To Develop 6G

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:45 PM

Etisalat announces plans to develop 6G

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) In yet another global milestone, Etisalat today announced its foray into the next generation of the mobile network with considerable efforts towards 6G realisation, conducting research and developing international standards, the main building blocks for the 6G ecosystem.

Haitham Abdulazzak, Chief Technology Officer at Etisalat, shared these insights during his address at the session titled ‘Setting the roadmap to 6G’ at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona; the annual trade show dedicated to the mobile communications industry being held from 28th June until 1st July 2021.

"Advancement and development of new mobile technologies has become much more rapid than ever. Introduction of new features, capabilities and use of millimetre frequencies seen in 5G is a result of this advancement, which is expected to be complemented with terahertz spectrum in 6G. Etisalat is one of the ambitious players making steps towards the sixth generation of the network," he explained.

"The excellent achievements by Etisalat today in 5G coverage, cloud native, slicing, Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) development, AI and automation platforms, as well as high fibre penetration, which stands at more than 99 percent of UAE populated area coverage, is a result of the long-term strategy paving the way towards 6G.

"We are committed to bringing the latest technologies to UAE market to enable digital societies. As part of our vision and future technology planning, 6G is going beyond earth networks into space to enable new era of services and usage scenarios with terabyte data traffic resulting in extra ordinary human to machine interaction. Etisalat is upgrading tools and capabilities of its R&D centre to enhance the contribution towards 6G global standardisation within the international fora and alliances."

The promise of 6G is in the transformation of use cases targeted by 5G into a full integrated autonomy, enabling the move from science fiction to reality, robotic humans operation, sophisticated human to human, human to machine and machine to machine relationship. The 6G technology requires agile communications governance and increased collaboration across multisector stakeholders. The technology is seen as an enabler of new coverage dimensions in space and maritime in addition to the terrestrial dimension.

