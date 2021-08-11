Etisalat assures customers of smooth transition after TDRA statement on 2G

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) In line with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s (TDRA) announcement on the 2G network gradually being switched off by the end of 2022, Etisalat has assured all customers that it will continue to support this transition and modernisation of the network.

The 2G sunset is keeping with Etisalat’s strategy to support the UAE vision 2030, bringing digital transformation in the country as well as enhancing the UAE’s ICT ranking in the global market.

Etisalat is ensuring a smooth transition by educating all its customers including individuals, enterprises, and small and medium businesses and providing alternate devices which support the switch off from 2G to advanced 4G/5G networks.

Etisalat is currently coordinating with all business sectors that are still using the 2G network for machine to machine (M2M) communications such as industrial, vehicle-tracking devices, gateways and Point Of Sale devices (POS). Offers have been made to upgrade and replace those devices to support the 4g network and LTE CATM1 IoT Network that will help achieve operational efficiency with better connectivity and lower network latency.

The 2G network switch-off is aimed at keeping pace with the rapid and continuous developments of the telecommunications sector, particularly on the digital front. The frequencies and bands utilised by the 2G network will be allocated to more advanced networks.

The 5G network has tremendous capabilities to support the acceleration of digital transformation that leads to new prospects and opportunities in many sectors. As a major enabler of the next generation of broadband services and the internet of Things (IoT), investing in 5G is necessary as it delivers faster speeds and ultra-low latency, providing access to all kinds of applications and services and will drive innovation, efficiency and productivity to a wide range of business and industrial sectors.

5G network is the backbone of many emerging technologies such as IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data, artificial intelligence, Robotics, Autonomous Technologies, Augmented and Virtual Reality, among others. With the shutdown of older generations of networks, individuals and societies will witness the benefits of these technologies as an essential part of the digital future.