UrduPoint.com

Etisalat Assures Customers Of Smooth Transition After TDRA Statement On 2G

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

Etisalat assures customers of smooth transition after TDRA statement on 2G

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) In line with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s (TDRA) announcement on the 2G network gradually being switched off by the end of 2022, Etisalat has assured all customers that it will continue to support this transition and modernisation of the network.

The 2G sunset is keeping with Etisalat’s strategy to support the UAE vision 2030, bringing digital transformation in the country as well as enhancing the UAE’s ICT ranking in the global market.

Etisalat is ensuring a smooth transition by educating all its customers including individuals, enterprises, and small and medium businesses and providing alternate devices which support the switch off from 2G to advanced 4G/5G networks.

Etisalat is currently coordinating with all business sectors that are still using the 2G network for machine to machine (M2M) communications such as industrial, vehicle-tracking devices, gateways and Point Of Sale devices (POS). Offers have been made to upgrade and replace those devices to support the 4g network and LTE CATM1 IoT Network that will help achieve operational efficiency with better connectivity and lower network latency.

The 2G network switch-off is aimed at keeping pace with the rapid and continuous developments of the telecommunications sector, particularly on the digital front. The frequencies and bands utilised by the 2G network will be allocated to more advanced networks.

The 5G network has tremendous capabilities to support the acceleration of digital transformation that leads to new prospects and opportunities in many sectors. As a major enabler of the next generation of broadband services and the internet of Things (IoT), investing in 5G is necessary as it delivers faster speeds and ultra-low latency, providing access to all kinds of applications and services and will drive innovation, efficiency and productivity to a wide range of business and industrial sectors.

5G network is the backbone of many emerging technologies such as IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data, artificial intelligence, Robotics, Autonomous Technologies, Augmented and Virtual Reality, among others. With the shutdown of older generations of networks, individuals and societies will witness the benefits of these technologies as an essential part of the digital future.

Related Topics

Internet Business UAE Sale 4G 5G 2G Market All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

11 minutes ago
 JAP chairman for educating youth about struggle fo ..

JAP chairman for educating youth about struggle for Pakistan

9 seconds ago
 Prime Minister visits Lal Suhanra, inaugurates pla ..

Prime Minister visits Lal Suhanra, inaugurates plantation drive

10 seconds ago
 UAF to implement Enterprise Resource Planning syst ..

UAF to implement Enterprise Resource Planning system

12 seconds ago
 WHO Declines to Give End Date for Sputnik V Review

WHO Declines to Give End Date for Sputnik V Review

13 seconds ago
 Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.