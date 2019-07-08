Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature sets deadline for entries

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature, organised by the UAE board on Books for Young People, UAEBBY, and sponsored by the Etisalat Group, has announced that it is now accepting submissions for the 11th edition from local, Arab and international authors, publishers and illustrators.

For the first time, silent books in Arabic have also been included as a category. The inclusion of this new category comes as a step towards supporting and nurturing this form of literature in order to produce more qualitative content for children.

Contestants have until the end of August to submit their applications for the award. All Arabic and international publishing houses can enter the competition provided that the book is written in Arabic and has not been translated or quoted. It must target children and young people up to 18 years old and should be published by a registered publishing house or institution and not individually issued. It should also be printed and published in hard copy and not have previously won any local, Arab or international award.

The award announced that the last day for submission of electronic versions of books in this category which targets 13 to 18-year-olds is 31st July.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY, emphasised that the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature was at the forefront of awards for children’s literature.

"Over the past few years, the award has motivated and supported the children’s literature sector to produce valuable content for this important young segment of society. It has attracted publishers, authors, and illustrators to contribute in creating valuable content that will help the younger generation to broaden their horizons and expand their knowledge to create a brighter future for themselves. We look forward to this year’s submissions to provide more informative and enlightening content for children and young people," she added.

In turn, Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO Adviser and General Manager of Etisalat - Northern Emirates, said, "We are dedicated to supporting the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's' Literature, in line with our social responsibility and firm belief that it is important to support creative talents and regional publishers working in Arabic children’s literature. Reinforcing their local and international presence will boost current efforts being made the region’s sustainable development."