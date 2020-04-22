UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etisalat Board Approves Interim Dividend Payout Of 25 Fils Per Share

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Etisalat board approves interim dividend payout of 25 fils per share

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Etisalat Group today announced its consolidated financial statements for the three months ending 31st March 2020, while also approving an interim dividend payout of 25 fils per share.

In a statement the telecommunications group noted that its consolidated revenues amounted to AED13.1 billion representing a year over year increase of one percent while consolidated net profit after Federal royalty amounted to AED2.2 billion, resulting in a net profit margin of 17 percent.

Etisalat's consolidated EBITDA totalled AED6.7 billion, representing an increase of 1.5 percent year over year and resulting in an EBITDA margin of 51 percent.

Commenting on the results, Etisalat Group Chairman Obaid Humaid Al Tayer said, "Today as we navigate through these challenging times, Etisalat has showed resilience and remained committed towards the communities it serves, ensuring business continuity and readiness, minimising impact on our operations and uninterrupted services to our customers. Etisalat's performance in the first quarter reflects our agility in dealing with unprecedented market challenges and pressures facing the telecom sector globally.

"

"We are also thankful to the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE in positioning the country among the most digitally advanced globally and inspiring us to realise our efforts in driving the digital future to empower societies by delivering world-class networks, infrastructure and innovative services," he continued, adding that this has empowered Etisalat to address the current challenges and meet digital requirements facilitating businesses to work remotely and over a million students enjoying distance learning across the UAE.

"Through our dedicated teams, we were geared to fully support and serve the community showcasing infrastructure preparedness to deliver access to vital telecom services during today’s extraordinary times," he assured.

In the UAE, the group's subscriber base grew to 12.7 million subscribers in Q1 of 2020, while the aggregate subscriber base reached 150 million, representing a year over year increase of five percent.

Related Topics

Business UAE March 2020 Market Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: National safety law widens scope to dea ..

16 minutes ago

Dana Gas shareholders approve 5.5 fils cash divide ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 April 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

9 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.