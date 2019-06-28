Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-service vending machine to Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) Etisalat has launched a smartphone self-service vending machine that is a ‘first-of-its-kind’ for the UAE by partnering with ADNOC Distribution, the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE. The machine will allow customers 24/7 access and a five-minute turnaround time to buy a smart phone automatically.

The launch is part of a pilot project implemented by the two entities to ensure the provision of high-quality services and deliver an enhanced customer experience. The first machine is available at the ADNOC Distribution service station located on the Abu Dhabi Corniche (No. 933).

Sultan Mohamed Al Dhaheri, General Manager, Etisalat Abu Dhabi, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with ADNOC Distribution in this pilot project to promote and make the availability of Etisalat mobile products and services at a prime location in Abu Dhabi. Etisalat has continuously focused on creating an efficient and enhanced the retail environment to provide digital services to give our customers an enriched experience. The launch of the UAE’s first self-service vending machine at ADNOC Distribution’s service station reaffirms our strong commitment to innovation and adopting the latest retail technologies to deliver digital and a seamless shopping experience for customers.

Eng. Saeed Al Rashdi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: "We are always looking to provide our customers with innovative services through our national network of service stations. This vending machine is a great example of a new fast-track service being made available to serve the needs of today’s digital world. Our customers are not just filling up with our range of fuels – they are shopping in our Géant Express and ADNOC Oasis stores, eating in our Oasis Café s and are using our range of additional services from lube change to car wash. Innovations such as this smartphone vending machine are retail additions that we welcome at our service stations."

The vending machine provides a range of selected handsets and accessories for both Android and iOS. When prompted, a customer inserts his or her Emirates ID card, checks the personal information displayed on the screen, enters or modifies the mobile number, and selects the item and the payment method. Both cash and credit cards are accepted. The machine will dispense the product and receipt at the end of the transaction.