Etisalat By E& Achieves World Fastest 5G Downlink Speed Of More Than 13 Gbps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) etisalat by e& today announced a global milestone in 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps, continuing to push performance with this major advancement in the 5G network, maintaining UAE's position as the fastest mobile nation in the world.

This milestone was achieved in partnership with Ericsson, with the first node implementation (FNI) in etisalat by e&’s commercial network. This is based on Ericsson’s 5G standalone (SA) Access Network solutions that use a combination of New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation (CA) software features to aggregate nine carriers’ components from mid-band and millimetre wave (mmWave) with a total bandwidth of 900MHz.

This impressive level of high data speeds will help meet the increased demand for high-quality connectivity while facilitating exciting use cases – from cloud gaming with augmented and virtual reality experiences to fixed wireless access (FWA), advanced video streaming, industrial internet of Things, and smart factories.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology & Information Officer at etisalat by e&, said, “We take pride in bringing the latest advancements in 5G technology to the UAE, achieving the highest 5G throughput of more than 13Gbps over our commercial network.

As a global technology leader and our trusted partner in innovation, Ericsson has played a key role in fulfilling our continued commitment towards building a flagship network capable of delivering a premium end-user experience. We are currently considering deploying this site model in areas with increased 5G capacity demands, including stadiums, sports and event venues, and metro stations.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of the Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson middle East and Africa, said, “At Ericsson, we are keen to support etisalat by e& in building and operating one of the best-in-class 5G networks globally in line with UAE Vision 2031. Together, we are working to maximise the potential of the latest Ericsson Radio System portfolio, and we are proud to have jointly reached this latest record downlink speed.”

Ericsson has a long-standing partnership with etisalat by e&, where both companies are working closely together to deliver a state-of-the-art 5G network, allowing consumers, enterprises, and industries to reap the benefits of enriched connectivity and enhanced mobility.

