Etisalat By E& Completes World’s First Trial For Large Capacity Transmission Network

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Etisalat by e&amp; completes world's first trial for large capacity transmission network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) Etisalat by e& today announced the successful completion of its “400G@ Super C+L” transport network trial, conducted in partnership with Huawei marking a significant milestone in network capacity and efficiency, playing a pivotal role in supporting green development initiatives establishing a robust foundation for hyperscale cloud computing.

The Super C+L solution tested by etisalat by e& in collaboration with Huawei demonstrates the ability to support up to 12THz of spectrum resources, compared to the traditional extended C-band solution's support for only 4.8THz of spectrum resources.

The Super C+L technology ushers in a new era of high-speed data transmission, serving as the backbone of modern digital transformation.

The unprecedented achievement has resulted in a remarkable 2.5 times increase in network efficiency, effectively supporting industries' digital transformation.

Expanding optical fibre spectrum resources emerges as a crucial strategy for achieving high-speed data transmission in next-generation Optical Networks.

Marwan bin Shakar, Senior Vice President of Access Network Development at etisalat by e&, said, “The successful completion of the 400G@ Super C+L trial is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation, sustainability, and customer-centred solutions. Within an ever-evolving landscape where the demand for scalable and resilient data transmission solutions is paramount, the Super C+L trial shines as a noteworthy milestone.”

“etisalat by e&'s adoption of Super C+L technology not only significantly improves network efficiency, it minimises energy consumption that contributes to a more environment-friendly ecosystem, but also seamlessly aligns with our sustainability objectives, elevating energy efficiency and fostering a greener future,” he added.

