Etisalat By E& Signs Partnership Agreement With Al Eskan Al Jamae

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae, a real estate development and management company, to provide enhanced Wi-Fi and a digital experience for workers in ICAD residential city.

ICAD residential city is located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s industrial city and is the first group housing facility provider providing secure, sustainable and affordable housing solutions. It is developed and managed by Al Eskan Al Jamae, a company specialising in meeting the housing needs for the workforce.

With this partnership, the housing complex will benefit from the implementation of an end-to-end network infrastructure that will be built from scratch with the latest in technologies.

The digital infrastructure will provide more than 58,000 workers and tenants with reliable, high-speed, unlimited Wi-Fi access and solutions in full compliance with the UAE regulatory requirements.

etisalat by e& will also offer an on-site end-user support service, with attractive promotions and packages to support the community and blue collar workers.

This partnership will further enhance the consumer experience by adding value to ICAD residents and driving the digital transformation that is becoming the foundation of modern life.