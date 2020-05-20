UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etisalat CEO Resigns, Hatem Dowidar Announced As Interim CEO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Etisalat Group announced on Wednesday the resignation of Saleh Al Abdooli as the group's Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement, Etisalat Group cited "personal reasons" for Al Abdooli's resignation, adding that the board of directors had accepted the resignation and appointed Hatem Dowidar as Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Group.

Dowidar is currently the CEO International of Etisalat.

"Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of Etisalat Group, and the members of the board directors thanked Al Abdooli for the efforts he made and the accomplishments achieved for Etisalat Group during his tenure as Group CEO and his 28 years of service to the company," the statement concluded.

