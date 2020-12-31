Etisalat Digital, FAB collaborate on Smart Building IoT project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Etisalat Digital and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) announced a strategic partnership to deploy a cloud-based IoT Smart Building solution, providing FAB ‘anytime anywhere’ access and ease of operations across its entire portfolio.

This is the first deployment of a portfolio-wide IoT smart-building management system for any of the UAE banks.

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief business Officer, Etisalat, said, "By utilising our cloud-based IoT Smart Building Platform, all assets and systems within FAB’s buildings will be integrated and centralised into a single platform, providing ‘anytime anywhere’ access and ease of operations across its entire portfolio."

Banks own multiple buildings and also operate branches across the country, which require extensive facilities management, maintenance and operations.

Etisalat Digital’s Urban Intelligence solutions and IoT platform enables advanced and predictive analytics, which in turn provides unique insights into the buildings operations and empowers a truly smart facilities portfolio.

Vikas Anand, Executive Vice President and Head of Group Operations, First Abu Dhabi Bank, said, "We are honoured to collaborate with Etisalat, one of the world’s leading telecom groups – and, like us, immensely proud of its Abu Dhabi roots – to implement its Urban Intelligence solutions. We look forward to a strong and successful relationship in this regard."