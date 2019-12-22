UrduPoint.com
Etisalat First Operator In MENA To Introduce MEC Technology

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC technology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Etisalat today announced the successful deployment of a multi-access edge computing, MEC, which will pave the way for the telecommunications entity to roll out new 5G-styled services, beginning with its content delivery network, CDN.

MEC is a network architecture that brings real-time, high-bandwidth, low-latency access to radio network information, allowing operators to open their networks to a new ecosystem and value chain.

According to an Etisalat statement, the deployment of MEC architectures will be critical for 4G/5G service providers, "as it allows them to significantly reduce latency, which is essential for delivering the new breed of revenue-generating services, such as virtual reality gaming, autonomous driving, augmented reality, IoT, and many others".

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Al Suwaidi, Etisalat's Vice President for mobile and Fixed Core Networks, said, "Etisalat has led in bringing the latest in innovation and modern technology to the network.

We strongly believe that pioneering the next-generation networks will enable Etisalat to cement its leading position in the industry. We are now the first operator in the MENA region to introduce MEC and its importance in delivering innovative 5G services."

To demonstrate the benefits of this architecture, Etisalat closely measured the performance of its MEC-based CDN across a few key areas, including latency, "time to first byte", and total load time. The results showed improvements of as much as 90 percent across these areas, when compared to hosting video content on the core network or elsewhere on the internet.

Etisalat confirmed that it validated the MEC architecture and eliminated the hurdles to its adoption, demonstrated that virtualised architecture is capable of providing carrier-grade performance at the edge of the network, and enabled the adoption of low-latency, high-bandwidth applications using MEC architecture for both 4g and 5G networks.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Mobile 4G 5G Industry

