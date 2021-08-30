Etisalat, GMIS partner to accelerate 5G deployment, advance industrial growth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) and Etisalat have announced a partnership to accelerate the deployment of the fifth generation of wireless networks (5G) to promote digital transformation both in the United Arab Emirates and globally.

As a strategic partner to GMIS, Etisalat will share best practices from its experience in rolling 5G communication networks and offering advanced technology solutions to businesses and governments. The summit will also benefit from Etisalat Digital and its role in accelerating digital transformation to explore how 5G, in combination with Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and the internet of Things, will usher in a new era of innovation for the manufacturing sector, strengthen global supply chain networks, promote sustainable economic growth and contribute to the UAE’s newly-launched industrial strategy.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr. Ahmed bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Etisalat, said, "Digital technology and 5G networks generate enormous economic and social value, and they can digitally transform every aspect of industrial operation – from production to service delivery. Through its strategy of ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’, Etisalat is committed to developing cutting-edge digital communication infrastructure to build more resilient societies and sustainable industries with more than four decades of its digital experience across industries. We are proud to partner with an international platform like GMIS and support the expansion of the UAE’s fast-growing and diversified industrial landscape."

Etisalat provides telecom and technology solutions to 156.1 million subscribers in 16 countries across the middle East, Asia and Africa.

Driven by faster data speeds, higher device density and lower latency, 5G mobile networks are expected to fundamentally transform manufacturing processes by further automating factory floors, developing smarter supply chains and improving industrial productivity. As the roll out of 5G networks accelerate, it is also expected to spur significant societal progress, making healthcare services more accessible, enhancing crop production, reducing carbon emissions and improving public service delivery.

#GMIS2021 will explore the rising importance of 5G in the manufacturing sector and highlight the evolving mechanisms of interaction between and among humans and machines in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Summit will organise a special session on the potential of 5G to drive improvements in climate action, sustainable energy generation, economic growth and social development.

Badr Al Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "The industrial world is at the forefront of an unprecedented digital transformation as organisations transition to the next generation of networks and technology systems. Digital solutions and 5G is at the very centre of this transformation. We are delighted to welcome Etisalat as a #GMIS2021 strategic partner and as a leading player in digital transformation providing the latest and most innovative solutions and services. We look forward to jointly spearheading discussions on the future of this revolutionary technology."

Under the theme ‘Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity’, #GMIS2021 will draw on key global leaders from government, business and civil society to discuss and debate how data and connectivity are shaping the future of the manufacturing sector while presenting opportunities for investments in technology, innovation and industrialisation. The Summit will organise panel discussions, plenary sessions and interactive workshops on topics such as dark factories vs smart factories, Government 5.0, Society 5.0, women in leadership and the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy.

In addition, #GMIS2021 will host three Global Panorama sessions and dedicated side-events focused on renewable energy production, strengthening bilateral relations between different countries and harnessing technological innovation to solve the world’s toughest socio-economic challenges. The Summit will run an exhibition to highlight the UAE government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign, a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage local and international investors, developers and innovators to benefit from the facilities and incentives offered by the country’s industrial sector.