Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertains to Q1 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) The Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (Etisalat Group) today announced that the dividend per share (DPS) of 25 fils announced by the Group in its disclosure dated April 1st pertains to the first quarter of 2020.

"The objective of the interim dividend for the first quarter of 2020 is to boost liquidity of shareholders during these circumstances and to highlight the Company’s healthy financial position. Based on the Company’s performance in the second quarter, the board will consider additional interim dividends," said the Group in an announcement on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's website today.

Further information about Etisalat’s dividend policy can be found at the Company’s Investor Relations, added the announcement.