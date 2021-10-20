UrduPoint.com

Etisalat Group, G42 Join Forces To Establish UAE’s Largest Data Centre Provider Under Khazna Data Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:15 AM

Etisalat Group, G42 join forces to establish UAE’s largest data centre provider under Khazna Data Centres

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Etisalat Group and G42 have announced the signing of a binding agreement to merge their data centre (DC) offering in the UAE. A total of twelve data centres will be combined in a new joint venture business operating under Khazna Data Centres, creating the UAE’s largest data centre provider.

G42 and Etisalat Group will each own 60 percent and 40 percent of Khazna Data Centres, respectively. The agreement allows both parties to increase the value of their infrastructure assets contributed to the joint venture while also optimising process and resource utilisation, without impacting their respective commercial positioning, client relationships and leading market positions.

Furthermore, Khazna Data Centres will continue to develop the existing business and explore new business opportunities, both in the UAE and abroad.

Hatem Dowidar, Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Group, said, "Today, Etisalat and G42 are embarking on a bold new journey which will allow us to leverage our investments and expertise to deliver next-generation digital infrastructure. Keeping in line with our overall strategy and vision of ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’, we at Etisalat are committed to a total transformation of customer experiences. Etisalat Group today has set the foundation for creating a market leader in this space, and together with G42, we will take this to the next level."

Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42, commented, "We are honoured to partner with a leading telecom operator like Etisalat Group and strengthen the UAE’s data centre proposition and economic ambition for the future. As data storage and cloud infrastructure demand continues to rise in the UAE and globally, this new partnership between Etisalat and Khazna, our data centre business, will allow the country to accelerate its digital transformation journey, propelling public and private organisations into a new era of intelligence, resilience, flexibility and commerciality.

"We look forward to collaborating with Etisalat Group on this exciting initiative to create value for all stakeholders and unlock positive progress for the society at large."

Hassan AlNaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centres, stated that the levels of data produced, stored, and analysed is increasing exponentially in the middle East region, driving significant demand for wholesale data centres. This growth requires a greater focus on collaboration and using shared data to drive business performance.

"Khazna Data Centres, with 300 MW of capacity, will be the crown jewel backing businesses’ growth trajectory and their ability to manage the level of connectivity required to effectively deliver services to partners, customers and users alike and support the creation of a digital ecosystem," he noted.

Salvador Anglada, Chief Business Officer of Etisalat Group, said, "Etisalat Group is excited to partner with an innovative and leading service provider such as G42. The combination of our data centre capabilities will deliver a unique portfolio of infrastructure services for current customers, and will also create a market leader for the future to global hyperscalers. We believe that this transaction will further strengthen the UAE as a preferred destination for global technology companies seeking world-class presence in the region, and propel the development of the digital ecosystem in support of the growth ambitions, which UAE is well-positioned to capitalise upon."

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary procedures, including finalisation of transaction documentation, regulatory approvals and certain administrative procedures.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Progress Middle East Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE races ahead with exemplary COVID- ..

Local Press: UAE races ahead with exemplary COVID-19 strategy

46 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.58 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.58 million

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

9 hours ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.