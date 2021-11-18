UrduPoint.com

Etisalat Group Signs Agreement To Acquire ElGrocer To Bolster Digital Services Portfolio

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

Etisalat Group signs agreement to acquire elGrocer to bolster digital services portfolio

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat Group) signed an agreement with elgrocer Ltd to acquire 100 percent of elgrocer DMCC, to support its digital ambitions by enriching its services bringing it closer to the daily lives of the consumers and unlocking synergies that drive a diversified and integrated product portfolio.

With UAE ranked as one of the highest globally in terms of smart device penetration and rated as one of the most advanced countries for online shopping and eCommerce market in MENA, this acquisition will contribute to the growing digital economy in the country.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer of Etisalat UAE, said, "Online shopping has redefined retail in the last decade with an increasing number of consumers moving to online transactions. Considering Etisalat’s leadership role in the acceleration of UAE’s digital transformation, we have been continuously working on new, innovative digital services and this acquisition is in line with our strategy to empower consumers, enhance engagement through our digital marketplace platform and drive diversification of our business."

elGrocer’s strong online presence in the country will complement Etisalat UAE’s existing marketplace services under the brand ‘Smiles’ including online food delivery, lifestyle offers and the ability to earn and redeem points at more than 7,000 outlets across the UAE.

Raed Hafez, CEO of elGrocer, said, "We are excited to join forces with Etisalat team giving us the opportunity to tap into their digital capabilities, advanced network and services to accelerate our strategic expansion plans. Combining our strengths backed by Etisalat’s strong base will give us full strength to capture the market opportunities ahead."

Nader Amiri, Founder & COO of elGrocer, added, "We started the elGrocer journey to bring a new and superb grocery shopping experience to people in the UAE, and we are proud of what we have achieved so far. Now, we start a new chapter combining what we have built with Etisalat’s innovative services and Smiles’ powerful offering, as we look forward to providing customers with even more delightful experiences and benefits."

Founded in 2015, elGrocer is a leading online marketplace for groceries operating in all seven Emirates of the UAE. It brings together major retailers and specialty stores on a single platform with more than 500 outlets and 120K products listed. In addition, elGrocer has strategic partnerships with major global and local FMCG companies for collaborations and innovative strategies to drive exposure of their brands.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company 2015 Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

ICC thanks Dubai Police for their contribution to ..

ICC thanks Dubai Police for their contribution to a successful Men’s T20 World ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

3 hours ago
 US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

11 hours ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

11 hours ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.