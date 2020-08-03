Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from August 11

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC, Etisalat Group, announced that the interim dividend of 15 fils per share for Q2- 2020 will be paid out starting August 11th through the First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, as agreed with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, the exclusive agent to distribute the dividend of the companies listed in it.

This came in announcement made on ADX's website today wherein the company said the closure date for the record of shareholders who are eligible for dividends of the second quarter of 2020 is today, Monday, August 3rd.

The date of the last day of share purchase that entitles the shareholder for dividends is Tuesday, 28th July 2020 and the date of exclusion from dividends payout is Wednesday, 29th July 2020.

FAB will distribute the dividends to the shareholders by depositing the dividends they are entitled to in their bank accounts. Therefore, in order for shareholders to receive their dividends, they are requested to update their bank details.