Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat UAE, said that Etisalat has made great strides over the past few decades in the digitalisation of services across different sectors like education, business and entertainment, to drive the UAE's digital transformation.

The company is actively participating in supporting events in the UAE by providing world-class telco and smart services, to showcase to the world the technological growth that the UAE has achieved, he said in an interview on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2021.

"We are bringing the future of transport, healthcare, retail, education, home entertainment, business, showcasing 5G use cases across these verticals and how innovative solutions can be applied in our environment becoming a digital reality," he said while providing details on the Etisalat stand at the event.

"The mobility area is a show-stopper every year, giving visitors an insight into the future of autonomous transportation, and in robotics. Many of the transformative technologies will highlight how they can enhance lives of the differently-abled with a wearable robotic exoskeleton while witnessing how humanoid robots interact with visitors and how 5G robotic assistants can support industrial operations with VR capabilities," he went on to say.

On Etisalat's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, he said, "As the official telecom and digital services partner, Etisalat has built a dedicated modern network for Expo 2020 Dubai to meet its exclusive requirements and provide telecom services for the millions of visitors expected from around the world throughout the six-month event.

"Expo 2020 Dubai is Etisalat’s first commercial 5G enterprise customer in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region to access 5G services. The site has more than 700 km of highly resilient and multi-redundant fibre network, which is four times the distance between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Fibre cables will have the ability to provide more bandwidth for carrying more data," he concluded.