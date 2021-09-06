Etisalat mobile subscribers to enjoy free Al Hosn app access

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Etisalat announced that all its postpaid and prepaid customers would be able to access their Al Hosn app in public places without activating or purchasing a data plan.

Al Hosn App is now whitelisted so that any data consumed while using the app will not come off a mobile subscribers’ allowance, said an Etisalat statement on Monday.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, Etisalat, said, "We are pleased to offer zero rated access to Al Hosn app. This is a testament to Etisalat’s commitment to enhance customer experience while supporting the government’s efforts in using the latest mobile technologies to help contain the COVID-19 virus and maintain the health and safety of all citizens, residents and visitors in the country.

"

Reiterating a decision announced in June, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee confirmed the mandatory use of the green pass on the Al Hosn app for all tourists and residents in Abu Dhabi to enter most public places, which started on 20th August.

The Al Hosn app is being used by authorities to streamline movement of people across the UAE, including crossing the Abu Dhabi border. The status of one’s "green pass", which turns green when one receives a negative PCR test, is displayed on the app. The app provides a complete history of one’s PCR tests as well as their current validity and one’s vaccination status.