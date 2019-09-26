Etisalat named ‘Best Regional Wholesale Carrier’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) Etisalat today announced it was recognised as ‘Best Regional Wholesale Carrier’ at the prestigious Telecoms World middle East Awards gala event in Dubai. This marks a record sixth year that Etisalat has won this award.

Etisalat was shortlisted among top telecom companies for its success in the wholesale business as the ‘Best Regional Wholesale Carrier’ and bagged the ‘Digital Transformation Award – Operator’ award at the regional telecom event.

Commenting on the award, Ali Amiri, Group Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer, Etisalat, said: "We are delighted to receive this award which highlights Etisalat’s core international network capabilities, reach and commitment to quality as well as the capabilities and success of our SmartHub and the strategic partnerships we have formed over the years.

This recognition is also largely due to the trust put in us by our valued customers and loyal partners to deliver the highest quality and innovative international services."