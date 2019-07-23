Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) Etisalat announced the launch of a new roaming pack for customers travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah. The offer provides enhanced data and voice allowances and a 14-day validity that allows them to stay connected with family and friends back home.

From 21st July to 19th August 2019, customers can enjoy 10GB data and 1,000 minutes (to make and receive voice calls) valid for 14 days for only AED150. With more data and minutes and a 14-day validity, the pack gives customers peace of mind and more flexibility to use the services for the duration of their pilgrimage. They do not need to get a local SIM and get to avoid the hassle of queuing and registration.

The Hajj and Umrah package offer is charged upon purchase but activated only upon the first usage.

For customers to enjoy the enhanced allowances and validity, the pack must be activated within the promo period. It is not automatically renewed but customers can purchase up to six packs simultaneously without the need to wait for the previous pack to expire to purchase a new one. Even if a customer activates a pack on the last promo day, he or she would still get the enhanced allowances in full until the pack is consumed or expires.

The pack can be used across all mobile operators in Saudi Arabia, without the need to manually select any roaming partner. Data allowances can be used at full speed, with no speed throttling; while minutes can be used to receive calls and make calls to UAE numbers, Saudi Arabia numbers and other preferred countries.