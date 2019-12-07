UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etisalat Sets Global Milestone With Fastest Speed On 5G Stand Alone Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Etisalat sets global milestone with fastest speed on 5G Stand Alone network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) In yet another global breakthrough in the 5G journey, Etisalat achieved over 3.1Gbps download throughput over its 5G Stand Alone, SA, network.

In October 2019, Etisalat successfully completed the first end-to-end 5G SA call in the UAE, becoming the first operator globally to achieve this milestone.

The new throughput record is a result of a gradual progression of Etisalat’s 5G rollout, as it develops the technology across the 5G ecosystem towards the full vision of an autonomous 5G network. In this test, 200MHz spectrum was used with a mobile smartphone capable of 5G SA operation.

Commenting on this latest achievement, Saeed Alzarouni, SVP of Mobile Network, Etisalat, said: "Etisalat continuously endeavours to achieve a network capable of delivering beyond customer expectations. Today’s landmark announcement sets a new benchmark in the telecom industry, a testimony to our continuous efforts in building a network that will enable innovation and accelerate digital transformation.

"We have yet again achieved another milestone in our 5G journey with the new download throughput, which is a result of Etisalat’s efforts in building a robust 5G network that is software upgradable from non-standalone, NSA, to standalone technology."

5G is a major enabler for the fourth industrial revolution, providing faster data connectivity combined with higher speed. With ultra-high speed and low latency services to the user 5G will enable users to enjoy uninterrupted 4K video streaming, best gaming experience, AR/VR services and autonomous transport.

Standalone 5G does not use 4g LTE for any control functions of 5G, unlike non-standalone, NSA, 5G. The major advantages of standalone 5G will be in the enterprise arena as lower latencies can be achieved and network slicing is possible.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile UAE Enterprise 4G 5G October 2019 From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Police Warn of Possible Mass Rallies in ..

14 minutes ago

NAB denies summoning Mandviwalla

14 minutes ago

Sherpao condemns killing of Japanese doctor Tetsu ..

14 minutes ago

Four killed in road accident in Muzaffargarh

25 minutes ago

Reddit Claims Moscow Used Platform to Leak Trade D ..

20 minutes ago

Medvedev Says Impossible to Agree on Gas Transit U ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.