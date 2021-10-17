Etisalat showcases ‘Future of Mobility’ at GITEX Global

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Etisalat is once again putting jaw-dropping demonstrations at its stand during this year’s GITEX, offering a glimpse into the future of mobility with the transformative power of 5G and futuristic technologies.

The future of transport – as witnessed at Etisalat’s stand – will rely on the 5G network for its high latency and the communication between sensors of the vehicles and other objects.

Airspeeder, the world's first electric flying racing car, is making a presence for the first time in the UAE with its prototype hosted by Etisalat at its stand. This single-seat electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle can hit a top-speed of 160kph. Enabling an even faster connection between autonomous systems Etisalat's 5G networks, machine learning and autonomous and remote driving systems will offer new application options, advancing the development of autonomous solutions such as Airspeeder.

Making a grand entrance this year are the Mercedes-Benz autonomous vehicles. One of them is the EQS, the first all-electric saloon from Mercedes-EQ, which is the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. The AI with adaptive software gives the owner the freedom to choose from an array of infotainment and functions.

From neighbourhoods to campuses to urban city centres, Olli is the smart, safe, and sustainable shuttle. Etisalat's 5G networks are designed to significantly reduce latency and solutions such as Olli are using this to improve sending and receiving data.

5G is paving the way for a new generation of robots and assisted mobility solutions such as the ALBA Robot, which supports passengers with reduced mobility, to become more independent. It is a great solution for facilities such as hospitals, airports and museums.

Doosan DMI's autonomous drone has a six-hour operation time to operate extensive trips, solve problems and secure areas. This showcase is being powered by 5G, machine learning, and autonomous surveillance. To be effective, this solution requires ultra-high bandwidth data with near-zero latency, which is provided by Etisalat, making sending and receiving data easier.

KiwiBot is the largest robot delivery infrastructure in the world. This showcase brings to reality Etisalat's technologies such as 5G autonomous and remote driving as well as retail solutions such as payment and authentication, a connected retail dashboard, Etisalat eWallet, and Smiles points.

German startup Wingcopter launched the world's first triple-drop autonomous delivery to power logistical highways in the sky. It comes with a variety of new features such as an AI-based visual detect and avoid solution and a smart precision landing capability. Such as solution is using Etisalat's 5G networks, which are designed to significantly reduce latency, to improve sending and receiving data. This is also in line with Etisalat's focus in autonomous delivery systems that will be linked to the Smiles app.