Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Etisalat has signed on as the exclusive partner for the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST, for the fifth time, reaffirming its role as a diligent and committed promoter of sports in the region, especially sports involving women.

The Supreme Organising Committee, SOC, of the AWST recently signed an agreement with the telecommunication corporation, partnering for the fifth edition of the tournament, which will take place from 2nd-12th February 2020.

The agreement reflects the mutual efforts of the two entities to empower women in sports, locally and regionally.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Head of the SOC of the AWST, and Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO, Advisor and General Manager of Etisalat - Northern Regions.

Also in attendance were Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the SOC of AWST, Head of the Executive Committee and Director-General of the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation; Maitha bin Dhawi, Manager of AWST; along with representatives of Etisalat.

In his speech, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi stressed that success is not an individual effort, but the result of teamwork and collaborative efforts.

"The agreement is the outcome of the cooperation between all the local entities to promote Sharjah’s role in developing the women’s sports sector and hosting such a prestigious event, which attracts the best Arab female athletes to showcase their talents to a wider audience. We appreciate these collaborative efforts and we are sure this partnership will help in advancing women’s sports in Sharjah, as well as the UAE," he added.

The AWST was launched in 2012, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation.