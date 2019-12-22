UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etisalat Signs On As Exclusive Partner Of AWST 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Etisalat has signed on as the exclusive partner for the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST, for the fifth time, reaffirming its role as a diligent and committed promoter of sports in the region, especially sports involving women.

The Supreme Organising Committee, SOC, of the AWST recently signed an agreement with the telecommunication corporation, partnering for the fifth edition of the tournament, which will take place from 2nd-12th February 2020.

The agreement reflects the mutual efforts of the two entities to empower women in sports, locally and regionally.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Head of the SOC of the AWST, and Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO, Advisor and General Manager of Etisalat - Northern Regions.

Also in attendance were Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the SOC of AWST, Head of the Executive Committee and Director-General of the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation; Maitha bin Dhawi, Manager of AWST; along with representatives of Etisalat.

In his speech, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi stressed that success is not an individual effort, but the result of teamwork and collaborative efforts.

"The agreement is the outcome of the cooperation between all the local entities to promote Sharjah’s role in developing the women’s sports sector and hosting such a prestigious event, which attracts the best Arab female athletes to showcase their talents to a wider audience. We appreciate these collaborative efforts and we are sure this partnership will help in advancing women’s sports in Sharjah, as well as the UAE," he added.

The AWST was launched in 2012, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Sharjah Wife February Women 2020 Family Event All From Agreement Best Arab

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi ..

16 minutes ago

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

3 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

4 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.