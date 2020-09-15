Etisalat subscribers to access 5G fixed services in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) Etisalat subscribers in the UAE can now access superfast speeds on 5G fixed networks from their homes, enabling them to stream high bandwidth 4K videos, enjoy cloud-based gaming and low latency to meet the accelerated need for immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality during the pandemic.

"The deployment of 5G FWA is another major 5G milestone for Etisalat, a result of our continuous efforts in bringing the best in technology and infrastructure for our subscribers in the UAE. Today’s announcement is significant as it lays a foundation for 5G use cases to bringing futuristic technologies and solutions in a mature 5G ecosystem.

This is only the beginning of the next evolution of fixed wireless technologies and the immense possibilities of innovation for the UAE residents and businesses, Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, mobile Network, Etisalat, said.

Etisalat 5G FWA CPE (customer premise equipment) will be installed at the subscriber’s residence to be connected wirelessly to the 5G towers broadcasting the wireless signal. The customer connects a WiFi router to the 5G CPE to provide broadband services in a similar way done over fibre.