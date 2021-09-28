Etisalat to captivate Expo 2020 Dubai visitors with the future of connectivity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Etisalat is ready to enthrall visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai with state-of-the-art digital experience making it one of the smartest, fastest and most connected site on earth.

Expo 2020 Dubai is Etisalat’s first commercial 5G enterprise customer in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region to access 5G services. This sets a benchmark for the region and globally, positioning UAE as an innovation leader in technology and infrastructure.

Etisalat and Expo 2020 senior executives earlier inaugurated the exclusive Etisalat Digital Lounge at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, showcasing Etisalat’s readiness to provide Expo 2020 Dubai participants and visitors with a superior network and digital experience.

Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "We are delighted to inaugurate the Etisalat Digital Lounge at Expo 2020 Dubai. Together with Etisalat and our other technology partners, we are not only setting new benchmarks in speed and connectivity on a global scale, but also creating a blueprint for the future, with cutting-edge technologies that will transform how we manage cities and optimise everyday living. We look forward to opening our doors to the world, and welcoming visitors to enjoy the innovations that will offer an enhanced way of living for generations to come."

Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat UAE, said, "We are proud to connect Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest global event ever held in the region, with the most advanced 5G network and technology solutions that will bring innovation and transformation to the country and industry. This milestone is in line with Etisalat’s vision to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’ and its continuous efforts to enhance the reputation of the UAE as a leader in innovation, infrastructure and development.

"Expo 2020 Dubai will allow visitors to witness history in the making with its unique celebrations throughout the entire period. When the doors open to the World Expo visitors will enjoy a seamless, cutting-edge, immersive digital experience with a state-of-the-art network built exclusively to serve the requirements of Expo 2020 Dubai, the participating pavilions and visitors."

Etisalat has built a dedicated modern network for Expo 2020 Dubai to meet it’s exclusive requirements and provide telecom services for the millions of visitors expected from around the world throughout the six-month event.

People visiting Expo 2020 Dubai will enjoy a network that is secure and reliable with low latency covering the area of 4.38 sq km. This was possible due to the deployment of over 8,500 mobile access points, over 8,000 Wi-Fi access points, 700 km fiber optic connectivity, more than 800 km cabling for mobile indoor and Wi-Fi network across exhibition and pavilion areas providing the highest throughput, capacity and seamless smart connectivity.

With a fiber network extended to every corner of the site, Expo 2020 Dubai visitors will experience seamless uninterrupted services with best-in-class download and upload speeds, high-quality content and minimal latency.

Etisalat’s network is also the backbone for the country, with the UAE having the highest fiber to the home (FTTH) penetration of all its global counterparts with 98.3 percent fiber connectivity coverage.

Etisalat has put in special efforts and consideration in maintaining the aesthetic value of Expo 2020 Dubai by reinventing the way the telecom network and infrastructure is built and integrated in line with the main theme of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, without compromising network performance.

Etisalat will play a major role in connecting visitors and participants with a cutting edge, seamless and immersive digital experience that brings Expo 2020 Dubai themes to life setting a benchmark for future World Expos.

Etisalat Digital has designed solutions and services to address international participants’ specific Information Communication Technology (ICT) needs and is working with the Expo 2020 Dubai team to ensure that an event of such a global scale has a secure, efficient network that is up and running 24/7. The business unit is managing Expo 2020 Dubai’s multi-cloud hosting infrastructure and is also providing a range of services to the 192 countries with pavilions to meet their requirements for scalability, flexibility, responsiveness and reliability.

Smart services and solutions have been deployed across the site to facilitate site operations and security through CCTV cameras with live feeds over the 5G network to ensure visitor and workforce safety.

A significant part of the project with Expo 2020 Dubai was providing a smooth digital experience, in collaboration with Accenture, Etisalat Digital is Expo 2020 Dubai’s Digital Services Premier Partner responsible for the delivery of a number of digital initiatives including Expo 2020 Dubai’s official portal and mobile app. Etisalat Digital is also delivering Expo 2020 Dubai’s ticketing platform for B2B and B2C ticket sales as well as the overall Command and Control platform. The solutions for visitors are designed and implemented to provide a seamless ticketing journey across the event's digital channels.