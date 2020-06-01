ET’s Abu Dhabi taxi company completes five million trips in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Emirates Transport Taxis, a subsidiary of Emirates Transport, has announced that it had completed 5,204,308 trips in 2019.

The Abu Dhabi-based company was launched back in October 2017 with a fleet of just 200 cars, which has since increased to 800 vehicles of various sizes and 1,000 drivers.

Ali Yousef, Manager of Emirates Transport Taxi, said that the services also included 803 trips for People of Determination and the elderly. "The taxis have all been equipped with cutting-edge safety and security features and offer free Wi-Fi services to passengers, representing an exceptionally convenient travelling experience."

In October 2017, Emirates Transport launched the first phase of the Emirates Transport Taxi operations in Abu Dhabi, to become the latest company to join the group of operators offering taxi services in the emirate.