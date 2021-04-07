UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ET’s Auction Centre Sells Nearly 6,000 Vehicles In 2020

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

ET’s auction centre sells nearly 6,000 vehicles in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Al Wataneya Auctions, a subsidiary of Emirates Transport (ET), has reported the sale of 5,878 used vehicles during 2020.

The sales represent a 38.8 percent increase on sale figures for 2019, reflecting a healthy improvement in the used cars sales market, despite the negative impact COVID-19 has had on businesses worldwide.

The sales were carried out through 53 online auctions with the participation of 25,409 bidders.

According to Salman Mohammed Ibrahim, manager of Al Wataneya Auctions, there was 6,333 used vehicles on sale, including vehicles from a range of public and private sector establishments, individual motorists as well as ET’s own fleet, and 5,878 of the auctioned vehicles were sold.

He added that the types of vehicles sold include industrial-purpose vehicles, pick-up trucks, four-wheel drive vehicle, saloon cars and buses.

Ibrahim pointed out that Al Wataneya Auctions provide their own mechanical services team tasked with assessing the technical conditions of auctioned vehicles, before preparing detailed reports for bidders, giving them an accurate assessment of the vehicles on sale.

The manager of Al Wataneya Auctions stressed that the e-auction service is available with full transparency, and is easily accessible to all categories of the public, pointing out that it encourages the active participation of various segments of the target audience.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Sale 2019 2020 Market All From

Recent Stories

Germany's Bavaria plans to buy Sputnik vaccine

6 minutes ago

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

6 minutes ago

EMA Advises Listing Blood Clots as 'Very Rare' Sid ..

6 minutes ago

1453 vehicles issued challan tickets for over-spee ..

6 minutes ago

Canada kicks off 2021 with consecutive trade surpl ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Spy Plane Nea ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.