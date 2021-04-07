ET’s auction centre sells nearly 6,000 vehicles in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Al Wataneya Auctions, a subsidiary of Emirates Transport (ET), has reported the sale of 5,878 used vehicles during 2020.

The sales represent a 38.8 percent increase on sale figures for 2019, reflecting a healthy improvement in the used cars sales market, despite the negative impact COVID-19 has had on businesses worldwide.

The sales were carried out through 53 online auctions with the participation of 25,409 bidders.

According to Salman Mohammed Ibrahim, manager of Al Wataneya Auctions, there was 6,333 used vehicles on sale, including vehicles from a range of public and private sector establishments, individual motorists as well as ET’s own fleet, and 5,878 of the auctioned vehicles were sold.

He added that the types of vehicles sold include industrial-purpose vehicles, pick-up trucks, four-wheel drive vehicle, saloon cars and buses.

Ibrahim pointed out that Al Wataneya Auctions provide their own mechanical services team tasked with assessing the technical conditions of auctioned vehicles, before preparing detailed reports for bidders, giving them an accurate assessment of the vehicles on sale.

The manager of Al Wataneya Auctions stressed that the e-auction service is available with full transparency, and is easily accessible to all categories of the public, pointing out that it encourages the active participation of various segments of the target audience.