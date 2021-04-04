UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ET’s Dry Car Wash Service Conserves 33 Million Litres Of Water In 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

ET’s dry car wash service conserves 33 million litres of water in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Nearly 33 million litres of water were conserved in 2020 thanks to waterless car wash services at Emirates Transport (ET).

The savings were achieved as a result of using eco-friendly wash methods, rather than the traditional means, when providing washing services to 443,657 vehicles during last year.

Eng. Fadhil Attalla, Director of B2C - Technical Services Division, said: "The Dry Wash Unit is a shining example of the company’s green investment projects. Over the years, the Unit contributed to saving tens of millions of litres of water that would have been used in traditional washing operations."

Attalla pointed out that the Dry Car Wash Unit is keen to follow all precautionary measures to protect workers and clients from the spread of COVID-19 including disinfecting vehicles after washing operations.

He also stated that Emirates Transport is contracted with approximately eight parties to provide dry-wash services for vehicles in 25 different locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain through 170 workers.

Attalla added that the dry car wash project has a positive environmental and economic impact, by using minimal volumes of water, compared to the average 100 litres of water usually required to wash each vehicle using the standard washing process.

The dry car wash service is characterised by the use of environmentally-friendly materials in accordance with the environmental specifications and requirements such as the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

Related Topics

Water Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Sharjah Vehicles Vehicle Car 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 minutes ago

RTA automates field inspection of trucks using dro ..

3 minutes ago

SHD welcomes over 15,000 visitors in 8 days in Kho ..

33 minutes ago

Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope t ..

48 minutes ago

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.