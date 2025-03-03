EU Advancing On 2030 Zero-pollution Targets
Published March 03, 2025
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission and the European Environment Agency (EEA) today published the second Zero Pollution Monitoring and Outlook report, which provides an overview of the EU’s work to meet the 2030 zero pollution targets. The Commission also published today its fourth Clean Air Outlook report. The reports show that EU policies have contributed to reducing air pollution, pesticide use and plastic litter at sea. However, pollution levels are still too high, in particular from harmful noise, microplastic releases into the environment, nutrient pollution and waste generation.
However, pollution levels are still too high, in particular from harmful noise, microplastic releases into the environment, nutrient pollution and waste generation.
According to the reports, much stronger action is necessary in the EU to achieve its 2030 pollution reduction targets. Zero pollution principles must be integrated into all policies and efforts taken at all levels to ensure further progress. In this context, fostering the EU’s circular economy will help reduce resource consumption and therefore will alleviate pressures on ecosystems and human health. Finally, action on zero pollution, notably through the Zero Pollution Action Plan, will support the sustainable transition of the EU’s economy and make it more competitive.
