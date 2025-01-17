Open Menu

EU Allocates €1.8 Billion For Humanitarian Aid In 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2025 | 02:15 AM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The European Union has announced an initial humanitarian budget of €1.87 billion for 2025.

The European Commission clarified in a statement that the aid will be directed towards the world’s most urgent crises, particularly in the middle East, such as Gaza and Syria, as well as in Ukraine, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Asia-Pacific region.

More Stories From Middle East