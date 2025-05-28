EU Almost On Track To Reach 2030 Climate Goal
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The European Union is nearly on track to reach its main climate target for this decade, with countries’ existing CO2-cutting plans set to bring the bloc within one percentage point of the goal, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
The EU is on course to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by 54 percent by 2030, compared with 1990 levels, very close to its 55 percent target, the Commission said in an analysis of existing policies in the EU and its member countries.
"Emissions are down 37 percent since 1990, while the economy has grown nearly 70 percent -- proving climate action and growth go hand in hand. Now we must build on this momentum," said the EU's Climate Chief Wopke Hoekstra.
Brussels also pointed to disparities between member states and highlighted the problems of protecting forests and carbon storage.
The commission singled out Belgium, Estonia and Poland, which have not submitted their energy and climate plans, urging them to "do so without delay".
