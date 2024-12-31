EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The ‏“Bid Dimå Narwik Yā Watan” blood donation campaign witnessed exceptional participation from the European Union ambassadors to the UAE, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the strategic partner, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. This unprecedented collaboration highlights the depth of international cooperation and unites humanitarian efforts for health and solidarity.

Held at the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services, a SEHA-operated medical facility, the campaign aimed to promote a culture of blood donation and raise awareness about the importance of supporting patients and those in need.

The participating ambassadors expressed their delight with this collaboration, which strengthens ties between the UAE and their respective countries.

They also conveyed their deep appreciation and admiration for the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in advancing global humanitarian efforts.

They also commended His Highness’s leadership, which has positioned the UAE as a global model for providing humanitarian support, noting that the country’s initiatives embody the values of giving and compassion.

Counselor Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Ansari, Chairman of the Emirates Blood Donation Society, said, “The participation of the European Union ambassadors in this humanitarian campaign reflects the depth of bilateral relations and the human bonds that unite us. This initiative is a global message of solidarity that embodies the values of generosity and compassion upheld by the UAE. It underscores the vital importance of blood donation as a means of saving lives.”

Dr. Majda Saeed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairperson of the Emirates Blood Donation Society, stated, “The participation of the European Union ambassadors in this campaign highlights their commitment to the shared humanitarian principles that unite us. This initiative serves as a model of global cooperation aimed at saving lives and raising community awareness about the importance of blood donation.”

The campaign witnessed substantial engagement from the public and the local community, further emphasising the critical importance of blood donation, particularly during times of crises and emergencies.