EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The European Commission has released an additional €50 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to the catastrophic situation in Gaza and address the growing humanitarian needs in the West Bank.

This brings the European Union’s total emergency humanitarian aid in 2025 to €220 million for Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and to more than €550 million since 2023.

In a statement, the Commission said that the first-ever famine in Gaza has now been confirmed, while the mass forced displacement caused by the ongoing military assault on Gaza City has left families in urgent need of food, shelter, healthcare and protection.

In the occupied West Bank, ongoing forced displacement, severe movement restrictions and settler violence have created pressing humanitarian needs in protection, shelter and access to basic services, it added.