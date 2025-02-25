EU Appoints New Special Representative For Central Asia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The Council of the European Union has appointed Eduards Stiprais as the new EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Central Asia. He will take up his duties on 1st March 2025 with an initial mandate of two years, succeeding Terhi Hakala.
The task of the new EUSR will be to promote relations between the EU and the countries of Central Asia on the basis of common values, contribute to strengthening the stability of and cooperation between the countries in the region, and strengthen democracy, the rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.
In close cooperation with the High Representative, he will also enhance the EU's effectiveness and visibility through closer coordination with other relevant partners and international organisations, such as the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the United Nations.
EU Special Representatives promote the EU's policies and interests in certain regions and countries as well as issues of particular concern or interest to the EU.
