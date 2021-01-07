UrduPoint.com
EU Approves Moderna Vaccine

Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:45 AM

EU approves Moderna vaccine

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) The US-developed COVID-19 vaccine was rubber-stamped by the European Commission after getting conditional market approval from the EU's medical watchdog.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for conditional market authorization on Wednesday, the agency announced following a meeting.

It is the second vaccine authorised for use in the 27-nation bloc.

More Stories From Middle East

