EU approves Moderna vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) The US-developed COVID-19 vaccine was rubber-stamped by the European Commission after getting conditional market approval from the EU's medical watchdog.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for conditional market authorization on Wednesday, the agency announced following a meeting.

It is the second vaccine authorised for use in the 27-nation bloc.