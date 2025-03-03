EU asylum requests down by 11% in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) The number of asylum applications registered across the European Union, Norway and Switzerland decreased by 11% in 2024 but remained above the one-million mark for a second consecutive year, according to the annual report released by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) on Monday morning.

Overall, 1,014,420 requests for international protection were filed last year, compared to the 1,143,437 requests recorded in 2023.

Regarding destination countries, Germany remained clearly at the top with over 237,000 applications in 2024. The tally, though, represents a 29% drop compared to 2023.

Germany was followed by Spain (165,767 requests), Italy (158,867), France (158,730), Greece (73,688), Belgium (39,206) and the Netherlands (33,437) as main destinations. Cyprus saw the largest number of asylum claims per capita: one for every 138 residents.

