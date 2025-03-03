Open Menu

EU Asylum Requests Down By 11% In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 02:15 PM

EU asylum requests down by 11% in 2024

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) The number of asylum applications registered across the European Union, Norway and Switzerland decreased by 11% in 2024 but remained above the one-million mark for a second consecutive year, according to the annual report released by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) on Monday morning.

Overall, 1,014,420 requests for international protection were filed last year, compared to the 1,143,437 requests recorded in 2023.

Regarding destination countries, Germany remained clearly at the top with over 237,000 applications in 2024. The tally, though, represents a 29% drop compared to 2023.

Germany was followed by Spain (165,767 requests), Italy (158,867), France (158,730), Greece (73,688), Belgium (39,206) and the Netherlands (33,437) as main destinations. Cyprus saw the largest number of asylum claims per capita: one for every 138 residents.

Related Topics

France Norway European Union Germany Spain Italy Belgium Switzerland Cyprus Netherlands Greece Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

21 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

51 minutes ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

2 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

2 hours ago
vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

2 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East