EU Asylum Requests Down By 11% In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 02:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) The number of asylum applications registered across the European Union, Norway and Switzerland decreased by 11% in 2024 but remained above the one-million mark for a second consecutive year, according to the annual report released by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) on Monday morning.
Overall, 1,014,420 requests for international protection were filed last year, compared to the 1,143,437 requests recorded in 2023.
Regarding destination countries, Germany remained clearly at the top with over 237,000 applications in 2024. The tally, though, represents a 29% drop compared to 2023.
Germany was followed by Spain (165,767 requests), Italy (158,867), France (158,730), Greece (73,688), Belgium (39,206) and the Netherlands (33,437) as main destinations. Cyprus saw the largest number of asylum claims per capita: one for every 138 residents.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU asylum requests down by 11% in 20246 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 202521 minutes ago
-
China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months36 minutes ago
-
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surgery51 minutes ago
-
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut51 minutes ago
-
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusitis1 hour ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay1 hour ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau2 hours ago
-
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Seram Island2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day3 hours ago
-
Vietnam to invest over US$501 million in semiconductor chip plant3 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago