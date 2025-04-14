EU, Canada sign agreement on passenger name record data

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – The European Union and Canada have signed an agreement on the transfer and use of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data, aimed at preventing, detecting, investigating and prosecuting terrorist offences and serious transnational crimes.

The agreement, officially adopted today by the European Council, sets out the conditions for transferring PNR data collected by European air carriers to Canadian authorities, under strict legal safeguards.

PNR data refers to information collected by airlines during booking procedures, including the passenger’s name, travel dates, itinerary, seat number, baggage details, contact information and payment methods.

Analysing such data plays a vital role in identifying criminal patterns and enhancing security measures.

The agreement includes key privacy and data protection guarantees, demonstrating the shared commitment of the EU and Canada to uphold both public safety and fundamental rights. It will enter into force once both sides have completed their respective internal procedures and formally notified each other.