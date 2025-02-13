Open Menu

EU Commission To Focus On Economy, Security In 2025 Agenda

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 01:30 AM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The European Commission has announced that its work programme for this year will focus on enhancing competitiveness, supporting security, and boosting economic resilience.

In a statement, the Commission outlined that its 2025 agenda will prioritise simplifying and reducing the administrative burden of EU regulations, with a commitment to adopting 11 pieces of legislation this year aimed at streamlining rules.

The Commission highlighted that simplification efforts will initially target environmental regulations, including sustainable finance reporting, due diligence on sustainability, and the classification that sets criteria for economic activities, enabling the EU to meet its 2050 net-zero goals.

Additionally, the Commission noted that further simplification measures will be introduced concerning the Common Agricultural Policy, along with efforts to strengthen innovation and investment in the defence industry.

