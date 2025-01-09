EU Could Lift Some Syria Sanctions Quickly: France
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 02:15 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) European Union sanctions in Syria that obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid and hinder the country's recovery could be lifted swiftly, France's foreign minister said Wednesday.
The United States on Monday issued a sanctions exemption for transactions with governing institutions in Syria for six months after the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule to try to ease the flow of humanitarian assistance.
Speaking to France Inter radio, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the EU could take a similar decision soon without giving precise timing, while adding that lifting more political sanctions would depend on how Syria's new leadership handled the transition.
