EU Countries Seek Use Of Defence Funds For Critical Medicines
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) A group of 11 health ministers has proposed expanding the scope of new EU defence funds to include critical medicines in an op-ed published on Euronews.
Health ministers from Belgium, Czechia, Cyprus, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain have called for a Critical Medicines Act set to be proposed this week to be integrated within broader EU strategic autonomy and security efforts, putting the measure effectively under the umbrella of defence funding.
"The Critical Medicines Act must serve as a robust instrument. Part of its funding should be embedded in broader EU defence spending plans, including financial mechanisms in the new defence package," the ministers wrote.
"After all, without essential medicines, Europe's defence capabilities are compromised."
The move seeks to access the €800 billion the European Commission is expected to mobilise over the next four years through the Rearm Europe plan, the main principles of which were agreed by leaders at last week's extraordinary EU summit.
The plan envisages ramped defence and security spending by EU member states, facilitated by activating a national escape clause within the EU's fiscal rulebook - the Stability and Growth Pact - which allows for higher spending under exceptional circumstances.
An additional €150 billion would come from a new EU defence instrument, enabling the Commission to borrow from capital markets, issue bonds, and lend to member states.
The ministers argue that their proposal aligns with the United States' Defence Production Act, which designates pharmaceutical supply chains as a national security issue.
"Europe can no longer afford to treat medicine security as a secondary issue," the ministers stressed. "Anything less would be a grave miscalculation—one that could turn our dependence on critical medicines into the Achilles' heel of Europe's security."
The proposal for a Critical Medicines Act is a key health priority for the Commission and aims to address severe shortages of essential medicines, such as antibiotics, insulin, and painkillers, within the EU. It focuses on medicines that are difficult to source or rely on few manufacturers or countries for supply.
"If the supply chain of antibiotics is interrupted in the midst of an escalating conflict, routine surgeries become high-risk procedures, and easily treatable infections could turn fatal," the ministers warned.
The proposed mechanism would allow for increased health spending, at least at the national level, by loosening EU budget rules, enabling higher expenditure without penalties.
In practice, this would mean that defence spending—potentially expanded to include critical medicines—of up to 1.5 percent of GDP would be exempt from EU spending limits for four years.
