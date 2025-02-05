EU Court Dismisses Poland's Complaints Over EU Fines
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 05:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The European Union's General Court on Wednesday dismissed complaints by Poland over 320 million Euros ($333 million) in fines it had to pay the EU in 2022 and 2023 in a dispute over judicial reforms, Reuters reported.
Poland's government at the time was embroiled in a row with Brussels over judicial reforms that critics said undermined the independence of Polish courts. The dispute had blocked billions of euros in EU funds to Warsaw and also triggered the fines.
In 2021, the EU's top court ruled that Poland's system for disciplining judges was incompatible with the bloc's laws and then imposed a daily fine of 1 million euros for Warsaw's failure to implement its ruling that the disciplinary chamber for judges be dissolved.
It later halved that daily fine as certain reforms were implemented.
The EU collected the daily fines by offsetting payments due to Poland, a move that Warsaw challenged unsuccessfully at the General Court.
Recent Stories
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines9 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste38 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye39 minutes ago
-
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed bin Rashid1 hour ago
-
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops $77.88 pb2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehensive development3 hours ago
-
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors3 hours ago
-
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan4 hours ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient ties with Italy4 hours ago