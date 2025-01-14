EU Criticises US Restrictions On AI Chip Exports
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The European Union has voiced its concern about the US measures adopted today restricting access to advanced AI chip exports for selected EU Member States and their companies.
In a joint statement, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Henna Virkkunen and European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said, “We believe it is also in the US economic and security interest that the EU buys advanced AI chips from the US without limitations.”
The statement added, “we cooperate closely, in particular in the field of security, and represent an economic opportunity for the US, not a security risk.
”
The two commissioners affirmed their confidence that a way could be found to maintain a secure transatlantic supply chain on AI technology and super computers, for the benefit of our companies and citizens on both side of the Atlantic.
The US administration had proposed a new regulatory framework on the export of advanced computer chips used to develop artificial intelligence, which directly impacts some EU member states.
Around 120 countries will be affected by these measures, many of which are EU members.
