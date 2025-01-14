Open Menu

EU Criticises US Restrictions On AI Chip Exports

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

EU criticises US restrictions on AI chip exports

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The European Union has voiced its concern about the US measures adopted today restricting access to advanced AI chip exports for selected EU Member States and their companies.

In a joint statement, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Henna Virkkunen and European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said, “We believe it is also in the US economic and security interest that the EU buys advanced AI chips from the US without limitations.”

The statement added, “we cooperate closely, in particular in the field of security, and represent an economic opportunity for the US, not a security risk.

The two commissioners affirmed their confidence that a way could be found to maintain a secure transatlantic supply chain on AI technology and super computers, for the benefit of our companies and citizens on both side of the Atlantic.

The US administration had proposed a new regulatory framework on the export of advanced computer chips used to develop artificial intelligence, which directly impacts some EU member states.

Around 120 countries will be affected by these measures, many of which are EU members.

Related Topics

Technology Exports European Union From

Recent Stories

Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN ..

Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN Green List

5 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of i ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of innovations benefiting humanity

5 minutes ago
 Khalifa University to showcase 8 sustainable resea ..

Khalifa University to showcase 8 sustainable research innovations at World Futur ..

35 minutes ago
 Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating ..

Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating distractions: Azma

49 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University ..

Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University first cohort of 2025

50 minutes ago
 ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excite ..

ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excitement ahead of Champions Trophy ..

58 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of New Zealand to further enha ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Jordanian delegation discuss stre ..

Sharjah Chamber, Jordanian delegation discuss strengthening trade, investment co ..

1 hour ago
 Two former military secretaries summoned to testif ..

Two former military secretaries summoned to testify in Toshakhana II case

1 hour ago
 ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme

ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme

1 hour ago
 Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday f ..

Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

1 hour ago
 Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainabil ..

Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East